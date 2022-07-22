TNS 'still in the tie' says Anthony Limbrick after 2-0 defeat in Iceland

The New Saints manager Anthony Limbrick (left) speaks with Joshua Daniels during the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, first leg match at Park Hall, Oswestry. Picture date: Tuesday July 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER TNS. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

After their early Champions League exit to Linfield last week - the Saints went into the third European competition looking to progress as they did last year.

But they found it tough in Iceland - with Kristall Ingason a constant thorn in their side throughout the game.

He gave the hosts the lead from the spot on the half hour mark - after Leo Smith was penalised for a foul in the area.

And shortly before the hour mark he went down under a challenge from debutant Josh Pask - with the ref pointing to the spot to the bemusement of most people in the ground with the former West Ham man having won the ball.

Limbrick praised the home side for their attacking display and admitted it could well have been more on the night - but he said his side can turn things around.

"I thought we played a good attacking side, we knew their threats and how they would play and they were excellent," said the Australian.

"We changed our defensive shape to help us, and their two goals were penalties of which the second one wasn't a penalty.

"Everyone in the stadium could see it wasn't, their players didn't think it was, so it should be 1-0.

"But on the balance of play it could have been more, they created a lot more than we did but we are still in the tie.

"It'll be a different game at home, we are good at home, we can win there.

"We'll take stock of our performance and go again next week and put a plan in place to score and get back into the game."

Elsewhere, Newtown were comfortable beaten in their first leg against Slovakian European regulars Spartak Trnava.