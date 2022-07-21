TNS boss Anthony Limbrick expecting tougher test in UEFA Conference League

The New Saints manager Anthony Limbrick reacts during the UEFA Champions League qualification round match at Windsor Park, Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday July 13, 2022.

TNS jetted out to Iceland yesterday in preparation of facing the nation’s champions, Víkingur Reykjavík, in the capital this evening (8.30pm kick-off).

Limbrick’s men, from Oswestry, begin their Conference League campaign – Europe bottom tier – after a first-hurdle exit from the Champions League in Belfast against Linfield last week. Víkingur won Iceland’s top flight, Úrvalsdeild, last season and are currently second, six points behind the leaders, after 13 games of this season.

Limbrick told the Shropshire Star ahead of the tie: “We want to go as far as we can and improve on last season, we’ve still got one more round to get to that same stage.

“We’re playing a very good side, the Icelandic champions are an excellent side. You could say they’re a stronger side than Linfield.

“It’s going to be a very tough game, but if we manage it well, play our best football and get the best from the team we’ve got a chance in the game.”

The Park Hall head coach added: “I go off what the games are like, watching the games and what the competition games are like.

“They are very strong, stronger than our last opponents in many ways, they’ve also got weaknesses as well and we’ll look to exploit that.

“They’re very open and aggressive with their attacking play. They get bodies forward in a 4-3-3 really well, but also experiment. It’ll be an interesting game between two good teams who create chances.”

While TNS were stung in the final minute of regular time before an extra-time defeat in Northern Ireland, Víkingur impressed despite an agonising Champions League exit of their own.

They pushed Sweden giants and competition regulars Malmo FF all the way but eventually fell to a dramatic 6-5 aggregate defeat after 3-2 and 3-3 clashes.

Limbrick, though, is optimistic and thinks a second-leg home advantage could be key. TNS are unbeaten in normal time from four home European ties.

He added: “It’s an advantage for us being home second, definitely. If you can get a good result away from home it sets you up for the home tie.