The New Saints in Belfast to score and tick off qualification

The New Saintss Ryan Brobbel celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, first leg match at Park Hall, Oswestry. Picture date: Tuesday July 5, 2022.

TNS crossed the Irish Sea on Monday ready for tonight’s Champions League first qualifying round second leg in front of a passionate crowd at Linfield’s Windsor Park.

The Saints hold a 1-0 advantage from last week’s first leg at Park Hall in Oswestry, courtesy of a Ryan Brobbel winner in what was a narrow clash with plenty at stake.

Limbrick’s men were, typically, in charge of possession and deserved their lead at the tie’s halfway stage and the head coach is focused on the same approach.

“We’ll approach it positively – we want to go there and score and win the game,” Limbrick said.

“We want to be positive, be on the front foot, like we were last week. We’ll try to take the game to them.

“You could see we wanted to get in their half early and play from there. We did dominate the ball, we want to create more clear-cut chances, but we have to be positive, we’re a positive team that has good attacking threats, we do need to be on the front foot.”