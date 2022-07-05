Champions League qualifier: TNS 1 Linfield 0 - Report

Ryan Brobbel celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, first leg match at Park Hall, Oswestry

Long-serving TNS attacker Brobbell, a former Northern Ireland youth international, swept a low finish into the corner 12 minutes into the second half as Anthony Limbrick's hosts claimed a 1-0 first leg advantage in the opening first qualifying round.

The Saints, runaway Cymru Premier champions playing in the competition for the first time since facing FC Copenhagen in 2019, survived a late scare but deserved their narrow win.

Linfield, managed by Northern Ireland legend David Healy - the nation's all-time leading scorer and once a famous downer of England - threatened at the end of either half but Saints' Danny Davies cleared off the line and goalkeeper Connor Roberts made a couple of fine saves.

Limbrick's men might have added a second shortly after Brobbell's goal but the Oswestry side secured the priceless win to take to Windsor Park in south Belfast next Wednesday.

European football returned to Shropshire after TNS' continental campaign in the inaugural Conference League last season ended in penalty heartbreak against Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

Head coach Limbrick opted against starting either of his three new summer signings.

That meant a place on the bench for winger Josh Daniels - signed from neighbours Shrewsbury Town - defender Josh Pask and former Liverpool youth goalkeeper Dan Atherton.

The Saints lined-up with the same XI that fell to a 1-0 defeat in Northern Ireland in their final friendly at Larne last week.

Visitors Linfield, 56-time champions and the most successful club from their nation, were backed by a vocal following of around 500 away supporters, who were in superb voice in the Shropshire sunshine ahead of kick-off.

Intrigue surrounded the tie, with onlookers comparing the strength of the Cymru Premier and the NIFL Premiership.

Unsurprisingly, despite the vocal away support, it was a nervy first 10 minutes for both sides, albeit TNS managed two off-target efforts through last season's top scorer Declan McManus.

Saints quickly worked themselves on top and settled the better with Linfield looking particularly nervy from balls into the box from open play and set-pieces. Brobbell's delivery proved a threat on a handful of occasions.

Brobbell struck a rising drive six foot or so over Chris Johns' crossbar on half hour. Linfield's main threat came on the counter as main summer recruit Robbie McDaid - who faced TNS with Glentoran last season - was just unable to connect to a dangerous low cross from the left.

The contest became a touch more stretched in the final five minutes of the first half, where it was the visitors who wondered how they had not edged ahead.

Stephen Fallon broke down the right before he found Joel Cooper, whose strike was saved superbly by Connor Roberts, but the rebound pinged to left-back Matthew Clarke - who looked set to head home with Roberts out of position - but a superb goalline clearance from Danny Davies saved his side.

Moments later the lively Cooper flashed a bouncing left-footed strike off target from a narrow angle.

Limbrick's men threatened to strike within 30 seconds of the restart as sharp winger Brobbell fired over from outside the box.

It was no surprise when, 12 minutes after the break, it was Brobbell who broke the deadlock.

He was picked out by a fine deep cross from the right by McManus and controlled well on the left side of the box before firing a calm low finish across Johns and into the far corner.

The visitors almost gifted TNS a second but the hosts couldn't profit from a blind backpass.

McManus was inches away from a special second but lifted inches over the top left corner with an effort from 20 yards.

A huge moment came and went with 15 minutes left as McDaid was played in on goal by a superb through ball. He was met by Saints keeper Roberts, who made himself big to keep out the finish. It was a superb stop.

Linfield cranked up the pressure as Fallon struck straight at Roberts when well-placed in the penalty area as the contest entered its final 10 minutes.

Roberts was forced into a better save from Fallon who wriggled through in the box. Substitute Kyle McClean should've equalised but a first touch escaped him while unmarked in the box as TNS held on with their advantage.

Teams

TNS (4-3-3): Roberts; D Davies, K Davies, Astles, Marriott (c); Routledge, Redmond (Clark, 90), Smith; Williams (Cieslewicz, 76), Brobbell, McManus.

Subs not used: Atherton, Pask, Daniels, Hudson, Canavan, Kirkman, Lock, Warder, Cornish.

Linfield (4-3-3): Johns; Finlayson, Hall, Roscoe, Clarke; Shields, Fallon, Mulgrew (c) (McClean, 67); Cooper, McDaid (Mckee, 79), Millar (Stewart, 73).

Subs not used: Walsh, Williamson, Newberry, Devine, Pepper, Clarke, Palmer, Archer.