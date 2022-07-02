Notification Settings

TNS European return sold out

The New Saints

The New Saints will be cheered on by a sell-out crowd of just over 1,000 when they return to Champions League action on Tuesday night.

Anthony Limbrick
Anthony Limbrick

TNS welcome Northern Irish outfit Linfield to Park Hall for a first qualifying round first leg tie (7pm).

It is their first foray into European football’s elite competition for three years – finally securing their return as Anthony Limbrick led his side to last season’s Cymru Premier title.

Chief operating officer Ian Williams said: “It’ll be great to have so many people cheering us on at Park Hall on Tuesday night. The fact that so many local people have purchased tickets for the game is great testament to the work that we’re doing. Hopefully the trend can continue, and we’ll have lots of local people watching us domestically as well.”

The New Saints
Football
Sport

