TNS European return sold out

It is their first foray into European football’s elite competition for three years – finally securing their return as Anthony Limbrick led his side to last season’s Cymru Premier title.

Chief operating officer Ian Williams said: “It’ll be great to have so many people cheering us on at Park Hall on Tuesday night. The fact that so many local people have purchased tickets for the game is great testament to the work that we’re doing. Hopefully the trend can continue, and we’ll have lots of local people watching us domestically as well.”