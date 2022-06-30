Ambitious TNS strike to seal a deal for Josh Daniels

Josh Daniels of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The 26-year-old Northern Irishman played 51 times for Salop across two seasons at the club, including 21 appearances in the 2021/22 campaign.

However, he was one of the players to be released by Steve Cotterill in the summer and Saints boss Anthony Limbrick has moved to bring him to Park Hall.

“We’ve been monitoring Josh for some time now and adding him to the squad is a real coup for The New Saints,” said Limbrick.

“He’s an exciting ball-carrying winger who can get you up the pitch, and he arrives with both European and English Football League experience.

“A good age and a good character, he’ll fit in very well here at Park Hall.”

The former Derry City and Glenavon midfielder, who moved to Salop in 2020, is now in line to make his debut in the club’s Champions League qualifier against Linfield next week.

Saints have also snapped up Coventry City defender Josh Pask.

Pask, who came through the ranks at West Ham, went on to play in the EFL with Gillingham and Dagenham before turning out 20 times for Coventry. He spent last season on loan at Newport County.

TNS, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 friendly defeat at Northern Ireland outfit Larne yesterday.