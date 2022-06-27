TNS bring in goalkeeper Dan Atherton of Champions League qualifiers

Daniel Atherton Picture - Brian Jones/TNS

Twenty-two-year-old Atherton, from Warrington, was a highly-rated shot-stopper while progressing through the Reds' academy between ages 11 and 20.

And he has been tracked by TNS boss Anthony Limbrick and staff since, including in an impressive season at non-league Warrington Town last term, as the Saints hunted a new body between the sticks following the retirement of long-serving Paul Harrison.

Atherton made his non-competitive debut as a youthful Oswestry hosts saw off Warrington Rylands 3-2 on Saturday to make it three friendly wins from three.

“I’m very happy to get this deal done," the goalkeeper said. "I can’t wait to get started and do what I can to help this club maintain and improve the standards they have set themselves. Let’s make this season the most successful one yet!”

Limbrick's men won 2-1 against Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville at Park Hall yesterday in specific preparation for their mammoth Champions League first qualifying round tussle against Linfield on Tuesday week.

TNS travel to Northern Ireland this week to tackle Larne in more preparation for the European showdown for the club's first top-level European showdown in three years after back-to-back Connah's Quay titles saw them miss out.

Limbrick said of his first new recruit Atherton: “We’ve been watching Dan for some time now and have been really impressed with his performances.

“His key attributes, which include his ability to play out from the back, are one of the major reasons for signing him.

“He’s a good age, with plenty of time to develop so we’re really happy to have him on board to improve our goalkeeping department.”

Atherton played under-18 and under-23 football for Liverpool, including Papa John's Trophy action.