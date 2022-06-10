TNS on Portugal training camp ahead of Champions League

The New Saints training in Portugal (TNS twitter)

The Cymru Premier champions are heading for a few days of training in Portugal - ahead of their July qualifiers.

And head coach Anthony Limbrick believes it can bring his side closer together, get them in good shape and help their youngsters.

He said: "The tour will be vitally important, we're going to Portugal where we'll be training three times a day in the camp.

"It will be difficult in terms of training, the intensity and work load.

"They'll be living with each other, having four meals a day to each other, and it is going to be good in a number of ways.

"It'll bond players closer together and also help the younger players.

"We'll be taking a few younger players with us and it'll be good for their development too."

So far the Saints haven't brought in any new players - however, Limbrick insists they are working hard behind the scenes to bring in players ready for their starting line-up.

He added: "We're working behind the scenes, and it is a real joint effort.

"It is tough as players are only just finishing their seasons, so haven't thought about the future, whereas we have been in training.

"We want to get things sorted and get players in before Europe.