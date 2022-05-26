Tributes paid to ‘voice of TNS' Keith Weaver

Keith Weaver (TNS)

Mr Corbett Weaver passed away earlier this week following a short illness. Born in Montgomery, the football supporter followed TNS for more than 30 years.

A club spokesman said: “It was Keith’s dulcet tones that could be heard over the public address system, initially at Treflan in Llansantffraid, and then when the club moved to its new base at Park Hall Stadium in Oswestry.

“Keith only missed a handful of home matches and would travel across Wales to support the Saints.

“Our thoughts go out to Keith’s wife Thelma and his family at this sad time. He will be sadly missed by everyone at the club.” TNS manager Anthony Limbrick added: “Terribly sad news to hear of the passing of Keith. He was so welcoming, kind and generous with his time, always willing to talk football!”

Ex-Saints boss Scott Ruscoe said: “Such sad news, a great footballing gent who loved TNS.