TNS march on with victory over rivals Newtown

Anthony Limbrick

Newtown started the game at Latham Park brightly but Saints quickly found their feet and began to dominate proceeding.

Adrian Cieslewicz had the first big chance but his header looped over the bar.

Jordan Williams and Keston Davies both had chances but Newtown defending resolutely to go into the break on level terms.

Boss Anthony Limbrick brough on Jon Routledge and Ryan Brobbel for Alex Denny and Ben Clark.

And Brobbel hit the net soon after with a headed goal.

As the clock ticked down, Newtown pushed forward in the hope of maintaining their chances of European football.

They threw everyone forward, including the goalkeeper, for a stoppage-time corner – but they were left exposed when the ball was cleared by TNS and fell to Jake Canavan who carried it almost the length of the pitch to fire into an empty net to complete Saints’ 24th win of the league season.

In the National League, Wrexham remain in second spot after a 4-0 demolition of Altrincham at the Racecourse Ground.

Jordan Davies put the Reds ahead after just two minutes in front of a 10,000-strong crowd.

Paul Mullin then fired in a brace with Ollie Palmer adding a fourth to complete the scoring before the half-time whistle.

Wrexham are seven points behind leaders Stockport County with six games remaining.

In the Northern Premier League West Division, Market Drayton Town were hit for six on their short journey across the Staffordshire border to Newcastle Town.