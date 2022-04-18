TNS out for revenge

Anthony Limbrick (centre)

Newtown were 1-0 winners when the sides last met in the JD Cymru Premier at Park Hall last month, with Nick Rushton’s goal securing maximum points for the Robins.

That result meant Newtown became the first team to inflict a home defeat on Saints this season.

Limbrick’s champions have lost just two of their 30 league games so far during an impressive campaign which sees them 21 points clear at the top of the table.

Saints have responded well to that rare defeat, winning three of their four league games since, including Friday’s 7-0 home victory over Flint Town United.

Asked about the last match against Newtown and if it adds any extra motivation to exact revenge, Limbrick said: “Yes, I think it most certainly will, there’s no doubt about that.

“We were very disappointed with the result. At times the performance, it wasn’t our worst performance of the season by any means, but for us not to score at home was bitterly disappointing.

“We weren’t happy with the goal we conceded either, but, look, these things do happen sometime during the season. Our home form has been very good, especially in Europe and in the league, so, yes, we’re disappointed with that.

“The players weren’t happy with that, we weren’t happy as staff, so we definitely want to get on the front foot and go and win the game and hopefully put that right to some extent.”