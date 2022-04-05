Anthony Limbrick looks for The New Saints to carry on return to form

Anthony Limbrick

Having lost for only the second time in the league this season in their previous game – 1-0 at home to Newtown – Limbrick was impressed how his JD Cymru Premier champions responded to run out 3-0 winners at Caernarfon Town last Friday night.

Limbrick noted that his team also reacted positively following their only other league defeat this season – 1-0 at Aberystwyth Town, in November – agreeing it was good to get back to winning ways against Caernarfon, with all three goals for Saints coming in the second half at The Oval. “Yes, without a doubt and we said that to the players before the game,” said head coach Limbrick. “We said, look, whenever TNS this season got beaten, and we did against Aber and then we went on, I think, a nine-game winning run.

“I’d look back at the previous games when we had lost last season and the season before, the team had always reacted well and I think that’s sort of in the DNA and those players were determined to get the win.

“I thought we should have been leading at half-time and thoroughly deserved the victory in the end.”

Saints head to Bala tonight where they will face a side that impressively won 5-0 at Penybont on Saturday.

With five league fixtures remaining this season, Saints are 21 points clear at the top of the table, with a record of 21 wins and four draws from their 27 league matches.

“Always a tough game there, always,” added Limbrick, of his side’s trip to Maes Tegid this evening.