TNS boss Anthony Limbrick warns his champions to expect a tough night out

TNS boss Anthony Limbrick

Limbrick’s JD Cymru Premier champions were beaten for just the second time in 26 league games this season when Newtown won 1-0 at Park Hall last Friday night.

Saints return to action against sixth-placed Caernarfon, a side Limbrick recently watched beat Flint Town United.

“I think it’s a tough place to go to,” said head coach Limbrick. “They always have a good crowd there, they’re right up for the games there, night football there is good.

“I recently watched them against Flint live. They were 3-4-3, very attacking, very aggressive, two wing-backs who were like wingers really, and I thought they were really good value in that game.

“It was a really good game against Flint, quite an open game.

“Flint probably could have nicked something as well, but you’d say Caernarfon had the better of the chances and played very well.

“No doubt any time you go there it’s going to be tough and I think they’ve got some good players, defensive players as well, that can hurt you from an attacking point of view too, so, yes, I think it will be a really tough one for us, an interesting one.

“We won 4-0 there last time and it probably doesn’t tell the story of the game.

“It was quite tight at half-time, I think it was only 1-0, and then going into that second half we really had to work - and not just work defensively and out of possession - but work to get a foothold in the game to score the goals, which ended up a 4-0 win, which sounds like an easy night but it definitely wasn’t, so, yes, we are expecting a tough game there Friday.”