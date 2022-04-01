Gotchya: Region's clubs get in on April Fools' Day jokes

Newtown announced their plans for a new green kit

These were just some of the April Fools Day pranks sports clubs around the region dropped on their social media pages on Thursday morning - in an attempt to prank some of their supporters.

Telford Tigers, who scooped the National League title just days after their Telford Tigers 2 side picked up silverware, announced there would be an open top bus tour around the town on Sunday, which, as the club later confirmed, was a prank.

Writing on social media, the club said: "The Club are pleased to announce that there will be an open top bus parade around around Telford Town Centre for both the National & Laidler League Championship teams this Sunday!"

However the club are holding a celebration of their success on Sunday evening.

In the Cymru Premier - all clubs and league officials announced that as of next season there would be a 'no substitute rule' - a day after the Premier League announced it would be re-introducing its five sub rule.

This one didn't fool many fans - however for the prank league officials teamed up with Wales Blood Service to urge people to give blood.

Whitchurch Alport fans woke up rubbing their eyes - with the club announcing on social media successful manager Luke Goddard had stepped down - to be replaced by a local supporter.

And Newtown caused a stir when they announced a plan to ditch their traditional home kit in favour of a green strip - as part of a campaign to go carbon neutral by 2030.

The club revealed their kits would be made from no plastic items, their refreshments would be going vegan and cups of tea would be made from recycled rainwater from the roof of the Latham Park stands.

In a statement, the club said: "We’re looking into commissioning a small solar farm on top of the club house to power the floodlights as well as making the teas and coffees using recycled rainwater from the roof of the stand,” added Mr Ellis.

“Along with the new healthy vegan menu, we’re sure fans will enjoy going green with Newtown AFC!”