Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

TNS suffered first home defeat of season to Newtown

By Russell YoullThe New SaintsPublished: Comments

Oswestry’s The New Saints lost 1-0 as they hosted Newtown at Park Hall Stadium last night.

TNS beaten at home to Newtown - Brian Jones/TNS
TNS beaten at home to Newtown - Brian Jones/TNS

TNS went behind half an hour into the first half when Newtown’s Nick Rushton got on the end of a through ball before running into the box to slot his shot into Harrison’s net.

Saints fought hard in the second half creating some good chances. On 52 minutes Adrian Cieslewicz passed the ball to Danny Redmond who shot the ball from just outside the 18-yard area, but the chance went over the Newtown net.

Another good chance was created when Danny Redmond chipped the ball in to Louis Robles, but the winger hit the chance over the Newtown net. Saints’ keeper Paul Harrison kept the score to 1-0 when he palmed away a shot from Newtown substitute James Davies on the 89th minute.

The New Saints
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News