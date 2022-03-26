TNS suffered first home defeat of season to Newtown

TNS went behind half an hour into the first half when Newtown’s Nick Rushton got on the end of a through ball before running into the box to slot his shot into Harrison’s net.
Saints fought hard in the second half creating some good chances. On 52 minutes Adrian Cieslewicz passed the ball to Danny Redmond who shot the ball from just outside the 18-yard area, but the chance went over the Newtown net.
Another good chance was created when Danny Redmond chipped the ball in to Louis Robles, but the winger hit the chance over the Newtown net. Saints’ keeper Paul Harrison kept the score to 1-0 when he palmed away a shot from Newtown substitute James Davies on the 89th minute.