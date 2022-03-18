TNS boss Anthony Limbrick relishing Champions League challenge

Anthony Limbrick guided the Saints to their first title in three years.

Oswestry’s Saints will undertake qualification for Europe’s elite tournament tin the summer after ending their two-year Welsh top flight drought.

Boss Limbrick, who achieved the dominant win in his first full season in charge, said: “It’s unbelievable to even think about it. We knew here the big pull of TNS is if you win the league then you get to go into the Champions League qualification and we’re seeded for that first round of games, which is really exciting,” he said. “You can hear the Champions League music playing in the background, every game you’ve watched, you grow up with it and it is the pinnacle of football.

“To be able to play in that next season and coach a team in that, I’m really looking forward to it and can’t wait to get going.”

“It’s a goal of the owners and the club to make a European group stage of a major European competition so we know that is the target here.”

The New Saints return to action following last weekend’s title success with a Welsh Cup semi-final clash against lower-ranked Colwyn Bay, of the division below, at Park Hall on Sunday.

Limbrick has his sights on more silverware in that competition and wants his troops to amass any many points as possible in the remaining seven league games – on top of the 24-point lead they already boast.

But the boss is daring to cast an eye on preparing for Champions League action, something the Saints have not tasted since 2019.

“We know it is going to take a huge effort and a massive amount of work, but it is great to have those ambitions and it is one of the reasons why I was attracted to the club,” he continued.

“The team don’t just want to turn up and play in Europe and enjoy the experience, we want to really push on and try to improve.

“We did improve in Europe last year, I think it was the most games that TNS had ever won in Europe, we had some great results and were unlucky not to get through to that play-off stage. We want to go one further this year.