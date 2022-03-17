FIFA president Gianni Infantino sends message to The New Saints after title win

The New Saints (Phil Blagg)

TNS became the first side in Europe to lift their national top-flight league this season, clinching their 14th title with seven games to go.

Chief operating officer Ian Williams said: “I’m really pleased for our head coach, Anthony Limbrick, his staff and the players for securing the JD Cymru Premier title at such an early stage in the season.

“The message of congratulations from the Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, in recognition of our achievement, has been well received by everyone at the club, and we thank him for his kind words, which helps to put the club and football in Wales on the world stage.”