TNS boss Anthony Limbrick planning for more success after Cymru Premier title win

Anthony Limbrick celebrates TNS' title success

Australian Limbrick became the first overseas manager to win the Welsh title when his side got the point they needed following a thrilling 3-3 draw against Penybont.

It meant Oswestry-based TNS secured a record 14th league crown.

They also wrestled the title back from rivals Connah’s Quay – who have won it the last two years.

And they have done it in style with seven league games of the season still remaining.

Limbrick has vowed his side will be giving everything to win all those outstanding fixtures.

But he admitted he has already started thinking about pre-season and another attempt at progressing in the Champions League.

“We’ve already started planning for pre-season but the early title win means we do have more time now,” said a delighted Limbrick.

“We’re going to look at recruitment for the summer, because we want to improve on not just the squad but the starting line-up – I think that’s important and key.

“If we want to go one step further in Europe then we need to start those preparations now.

“We want to be respectful of the league – we want to show how we’ve improved on last season and the season before by finishing strong.

“That’s the message to the players and there are Welsh Cup semi-final places to play for.

“But first of all we have to celebrate winning the league.