'They deserve to be here' says TNS boss Anthony Limbrick with Saints one point from title

TNS celebrate against Bala - Picture (TNS/Phil Blagg)

The 13 time top flight champions have dominated the top flight until recent years - with Connah's Quay Nomads taking the crown in the previous two campaigns.

But after a late fightback against Bala Town on Tuesday evening - the Saints now have a 26 point lead at the top and victory over Penybont at Park Hall, where they haven't lost all season, will bring the silverware back to Oswestry.

And although the title is very much in the hands of the Saints - boss Anthony Limbrick, who is looking to secure his first silverware in the role, still wants to keep his players grounded to finish the season as strong as they can beyond any title victory.

He said: "The message to the players all week has been to finish strong, regardless of the points and how far we are off achieving our goal.

"We want to finish well, get as many points as we can and keep pushing hard, which the lads are doing.

"That work means they deserve to be in the position they are in at the moment.

"We've won all our games at home so far this year, which has been a huge effort and the players have been fantastic, I cannot highlight that enough, both on and off the pitch, so they deserve to be in this position."

They went into Tuesday's clash with Bala knowing that a victory would put them on the cusp of regaining the Cymru Premier title.

But for large parts of the game it didn't go the home side's way - as six minutes before the break Lakesiders captain Chris Venables pounced on a re-bound to put the visitors ahead.

And it stayed that way until the 72nd minute when the inform Ryan Brobell took hold of the ball in the box before spinning and firing into the bottom corner beyond Alex Ramsey.

Then in the last minute of normal time Chris Marriott picked up the ball and hammered home past Ramsey from distance to give TNS the win they needed.

Saints skipper Paul Harrison, who produced a vital stop in the dying, will win his tenth title at the club on Saturday if they can win - and he insists it will be one of the biggest.

"It's a massive game because it's the next game," added the stopper.

"It is going to be absolutely massive, we've not had a title at this club for two years for for a club like TNS that is not good enough.