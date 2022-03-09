Big win puts TNS on verge of retaining Cymru Premier title

The New Saints (Brian Jones)

Chris Venables gave second-placed Bala the lead late in the first half, but Saints responded well in the second half to add three more points to their tally. Ryan Brobbel equalised before defender Marriott scored an 89th minute winner to move Saints, the runaway leaders, 26 points clear at the top of the table. Saints started brightly and Brobbel went close to an early breakthrough when his seventh minute free kick hit the crossbar. Top scorer Declan McManus was then twice denied by visiting goalkeeper Alex Ramsay. Bala moved ahead in the 39th minute as Venables reacted quickest to turn in the rebound from close range after TNS goalkeeper Paul Harrison initially kept out Ollie Shannon’s low shot from outside the penalty area.

McManus went close again for Saints early in the second half, his effort hitting the side netting, before the hosts pulled level in the 72nd minute. Brobbel received the ball in the penalty area and turned well before finding the net with a low shot past Ramsay.

Just as it looked as though the points would be shared, Saints made sure of a 20th win from 24 league games this season with a minute remaining as Marriott was on target with a powerful effort from just outside the penalty area. Bala pushed for a late equaliser, but Harrison made a fine save in stoppage time to take Saints ever closer to the title.

TNS: Harrison, D. Davies, K. Davies, Astles, Marriott, Smith (Cieslewicz), Denny (Robles), Redmond, Brobbel, McManus, J. Williams. Subs not used: Baker, Canavan, Woollam, Roseberry-Beamond, Roberts.