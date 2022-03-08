Runaway TNS can move ever closer to Cymru Premier title

The New Saints' Leo Smith

Saints are 23 points clear of Bala at the top of the table with nine league matches remaining.

Another TNS victory tonight – they have won 19 of their 23 league games this season – would be a significant step towards them becoming champions.

Head coach Anthony Limbrick, whose side were 2-1 winners at Flint Town United last Friday night, continues to concentrate on the next game as he looks ahead to facing Bala.

Limbrick said: “It’s been concentrating on the next game, getting the performances right and making sure now that we finish this period strong regardless of where we are and the points, etc, so it doesn’t give us any more motivation.

“We’re motivated for every game and there’s absolutely no doubt about that.

“You could tell that by the performance that we had on the weekend.

“It was as if we were one or two points behind, not the 21 points in front like we were leading into that game, so, no, it won’t change our thinking. Bala are on a good run of form – I think it’s nine games unbeaten for them.”