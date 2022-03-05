TNS carry form into the second phase of league

Anthony Limbrick

The win, a 19th of the season for Saints from 23 league games, stretched their lead at the top of the table to 23 points.

Jake Phillips forced an early save from TNS goalkeeper Paul Harrison before defender Ben Nash headed wide for the home side.

Ryan Brobbel tested Flint goalkeeper Jon Rushton with a low shot from just outside the penalty area.

Flint came closest to a first-half breakthrough when Harrison produced a fine save to push Mark Cadwallader’s close range header against the crossbar.

Saints took the lead a minute into the second half as Williams curled a fine shot from the right side of the penalty area to the top corner of the net. But Flint were quickly level in the 52nd minute as a long throw was flicked on and Callum Bratley swept a low shot from 12 yards past Harrison.

Rushton then kept out a header from Louis Robles before, seven minutes after conceding an equaliser, Saints were back in front as Chris Marriott’s cross from the right was headed home at the back post by defender Davies.

Michael Wilde headed over for Flint before Brobbel’s free kick just cleared the bar at the other end.

Saints are next in action when they face Bala Town at Park Hall on Tuesday night (7.45pm).