The New Saints braced for a tough test as they kick off second phase

TNS facing a tough start to the second phase of their season

Anthony Limbrick’s side conceded a late equaliser as they drew 1-1 against Cardiff Metropolitan University last weekend.

They had won their nine previous games in all competitions, eight of them in the league, to open up a clear advantage as leaders, having taken 57 points from 22 games during the first phase of the season.

Saints beat fourth-placed Flint 1-0 at Park Hall in August before drawing the return fixture 1-1 in October.

Asked how preparations are going for the Flint match, Limbrick said: “Yes, good, it’s no different for us. We’re still bang on it regardless of where we are in the table, what the games are coming up.

“We’ve got a nice little quick run of games now with Flint, with Bala, with Penybont, so they’re three, on paper, very difficult games, and I think this will be one of our harder games and was one of our harder games when you go there Friday night.

“It’s always a good crowd, a good atmosphere, tight, small pitch.

“Yes, it was entertaining, I think, last time when we played there, so I’m sure it will be exactly the same and we’ll be ready for that challenge.”

Saints have Jordan Williams and Ash Baker available after suspension but will be without injured midfielder Jon Routledge.

Limbrick added: “Unfortunately, Jon Routledge has picked up an injury in the game before last. He’s unavailable for a number of weeks now, which is the disappointing one for us.

“He’s been a real key player for us. He captained in the last game, I think in the cup game here, Jon, and he’s been excellent for us so far and a real leader, both on and off the pitch, so it’s disappointing not to have him available.”

Meanwhile, Connah’s Quay Nomads were yesterday hit with a heavy 18-point penalty for fielding an ineligible player.