Anthony Limbrick delighted as TNS complete phase one

Anthony Limbrick

The Saints moved 21 points clear at the top of the league thanks to a 1-1 draw with Cardiff Met.

It could have been a lot better for the Saints – with Archers defender Joseph Evans grabbing a last-gasp leveller.

Despite the late disappointment, Limbrick has hailed his charges – who now sit on 57 points going into phase two, the club’s second highest total at this stage of the season only eclipsed by the world record breaking 2016/17 side.

Limbrick said: “I thought we did more than enough in the game to get the win, we should have got a second and it was disappointing to conceded late.

“If we had a second, it wouldn’t have been left to a ref decision or a long ball into the box that we should have dealt with.

“Overall though, in terms of the season we are on 57 points leading into the 10-game split, and that is the second highest total of any TNS side apart from the 16/17 side who won 27 games in a row.

“It shows how far we have come and improved.

“If you’d have offered this to the club and the players you would have taken it and it’s huge credit to the players and the staff.

“All in all the result is disappointing – but we looking over the first stage we have to be happy with where we are at.”

n Newtown are still on the hunt for their first victory of the year – after their rotten home form against Connah's Quay Nomads continued in the final game of the Cymru Premier's first phase.

The Robins haven’t beaten the current reigning champions at home since way back in 2016 and it didn’t look like that would change at Latham Park on Saturday.

Callum Morris gave the visitors the lead from the spot after 23 minutes before Newtown were reduced to 10 men as former Shrewsbury Town and AFC telford United player Ryan Sears was handed a second yellow card.

And a second-half Craig Curran header made the points safe – leaving Newtown third going into the second stage of the season.