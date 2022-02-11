The New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick still demanding more from his table-toppers

TNS boss Anthony Limbrick

Saints, who are 19 points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, beat Druids 5-1 at Park Hall last Tuesday night.

All five TNS goals came in the second half after Druids, who have yet to win in the league this season and are 16 points adrift at the bottom of the table, kept it tight defensively during a goalless first half.

Head coach Limbrick said: “The age old saying of there’s no easy games in the league is absolutely true and that would back that up with that game.

“There was a lot of talk before that game about what would happen etc, but we didn’t worry about that, we certainly didn’t take the game lightly.

“We expected that it would be a hard game to break them down.

“They were very well organised defensively, they had a good shape about them and they competed and fought, not just in the first half, but all the way through to the end of the game.

“I think that’s a credit to the manager and what they’re doing there. They’ve added some players to that squad which has definitely made them better.

“We were disappointed with the way that we played first half, happy with the second half. Disappointed with the goal that we conceded as well, so it was a bit of a mixed day really.

“But we know that we need to probably put together, the message would be, a 90-minute plus performance, as opposed to 45 here, or a good five-minute spell there.

“We had a great spell after half-time when we scored those quick goals in a good 15, 20-minute period, but we need to do that for longer and more consistently if we want to do well in this away game on Friday.”