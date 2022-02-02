Notification Settings

TNS march on notching up 17th victory from 20

The New SaintsPublished:

The New Saints moved 19 points clear as runaway leaders of the JD Cymru Premier following a 5-1 victory over Cefn Druids in last night’s top against bottom clash at Park Hall.

Anthony Limbrick
Anthony Limbrick

All of the home side’s goals came in the second half, with Jordan Williams scoring twice as he was joined on the scoresheet by Ryan Astles, Adrian Cieslewicz and Declan McManus. The visitors pulled a goal back in the closing stages.

Williams lifted two early efforts for Saints over the crossbar and then he was denied by goalkeeper Michael Jones.

Williams tested Jones with another effort as the first half remained goalless, with Cefn Druids defending well to limit Saints to few chances.

TNS head coach Anthony Limbrick made three changes at half time, introducing Danny Davies, Ben Clark and Ryan Brobbel from the bench, and Saints were in front within two minutes of the restart as defender Astles converted from close range.

Four minutes later it was 2-0 with Clark setting up Williams to score. Williams turned provider for Cieslewicz to grab the home side’s third in the 59th minute and just two minutes later it was 4-0 as top scorer McManus converted Cieslewicz’s cross.

Williams produced another confident finish for his second goal of the night in the 67th minute. Taylor Thain pulled a goal back two minutes from time as Saints added three more points to their total with a 17th win from 20 league matches this season.

TNS: Harrison, Baker (D. Davies), Hudson, Astles (Woollam), Marriott, Smith (Brobbel), Routledge, Denny (Clark), J. Williams, McManus, Cieslewicz (Canavan). Subs not used: Turner, Roberts.

The New Saints
Football
Sport

