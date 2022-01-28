TNS boss Anthony Limbrick wary of Caernarfon Town threat

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 15/07/2021.. The New Saints GC V Glentoran FC. TNS: Anthony Limbrick ..

Anthony Limbrick, the TNS head coach, has seen a lot of this evening’s hosts this season as he keeps a close eye on the progress of Josh Bailey, the TNS defender currently on loan at Caernarfon.

Saints were 5-3 winners when Caernarfon visited Park Hall in August, with Limbrick reflecting: “They’ve got goals in them – there’s definitely attacking threats in their team.”He added: “We’ve obviously got Josh Bailey, who’s on loan, a young left-back with us, so we regularly keep tabs on him and see a lot of their games.

“We’ve watched a lot of them and know them quite well, just in terms of how they play and the style and the players that they’ve got.

“They can definitely hurt you and I think at their place there will hopefully be a good crowd there.

“I myself personally haven’t played there with a crowd, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

Limbrick was pleased his side added three more points to their tally by beating Connah’s Quay Nomads 3-1 last Friday night as the league season resumed. Their previous league game had been on December 18.

Limbrick said: “You just never know how the team are going to respond to a long break like that.

“We worked out that we had a little break over Christmas, we had what we called a mini pre-season, leading into the Connah’s Quay game, and then it was five weeks from Penybont at home to Connah’s Quay, with only two friendly games that we were able to schedule in with the training programme we had beforehand.

“You just never know how the team is going to react, how the team are going to play.

“We had two points before the game, either performance and points, and we wanted to get both - we wanted a good performance and points, but we made sure we got the points first. Normally that’s round the other way, but we thought it was really important to get the points on the board after the break and we did that.

“The performance in patches was good, but probably not as good as what we would have liked or have played before.