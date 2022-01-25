The New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick not ruling out more January signings

Anthony Limbrick

The Saints only signing of the window so far has been Salford City midfielder Alex Denny - who is in line to make his debut against Connah's Quay Nomads in the first game of the Cymru Premier re-start on Friday.

And the Saints head coach hasn't ruled out more signings before the end of the window.

He said: "We're happy with the acquisition of Alex, who has played in a friendly for us, he comes with good pedigree.

"He hasn't done it at men's football level yet, so this is a big opportunity for him and he is on contention for his debut against Connah's Quay.

"We are looking to do some more stuff in January, but it is about whether we can bring in the right character along with players who are going to get into the starting XI."

The Saints returned to action with a 3-1 win over current champions Connah's Quay Nomads at Park Hall on Friday evening.

In other news, defender Keston Davies is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a knee operation.

He added: It was nice for the players to have a break, it was nice for them to be with their families in what is usually a busy schedule.

"It has been a mini break, a small pre-season if you like, so we are ready for it and we're delighted fans are back in.

"Keston Davies will be missing, I am gutted for him because he did well in Europe while carrying an injury, so now he has had an operation.