Cymru Premier to return with fans next week after restrictions lifted

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 15/05/21 .The New Saint FC v Bala Town FC in the JD Cymru Premier..Ben Clark celebrates his goal..

Fixtures in the top two divisions were postponed over Christmas due to Government restrictions banning supporters due to the rise of the Omicron variant.

Games were planned to go ahead in February when it was hoped restrictions would have been lifted. That date has now been brought forward in light of the new Government announcement - meaning leaders The New Saints will return to action on Friday January 21 against rivals Connah's Quay Nomads.

The following day Newtown will play their first game since the re-start against Haverfordwest County at Latham Park.

Cymru Premier General Manager Gwyn Derfel is happy to have been able to give club's clarity after a difficult period.

He said: "It is nice to have clarity moving forward.

"It isn't the same without supporters, but we had come up with a plan to return in early February.

"Now, with this new announcement, it means we don't have to fit games in over a short period, there will be less mid week games.

"It's good news overall, for clubs and for supporters."