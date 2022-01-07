Notification Settings

TNS legend Greg Draper believes Cymru Premier title race is over

By Jonny Drury

Greg Draper can’t see anyone catching The New Saints in the Cymru Premier title race with the Park Hall men sitting top of the standings heading into the New Year.

Greg Draper during his TNS career..
Under Anthony Limbrick, Saints have taken back control in the top flight after two barren years saw them lose out to Connah’s Quay Nomads.

With the North Walians faltering, Saints have a healthy 12-point lead at the top.

Draper, who was released by the club in the summer but retained on the staff as an academy coach, believes it’ll take a mammoth effort for anyone to catch the leaders now.

The forward, who now plys his trade with semi-professional Cymru North outfit Guilsfield, said: “I can’t see them getting caught now if I am honest.

“I know talking to the coaches down there, they are not taking anything for granted performance wise.

“There is still a lot of improving they can do, and the main thing is the games that were close last year and the year before, were ones they lost, but now they have been winning games.

“They have been picking up three points, while not being happy with every performance and that shows there is improvement.

“They have a healthy cushion at the top and it shows they are getting back to where TNS were three, four, five years ago.”

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

