TNS legend Greg Draper believes Cymru Premier title race is over

Greg Draper during his TNS career..

Under Anthony Limbrick, Saints have taken back control in the top flight after two barren years saw them lose out to Connah’s Quay Nomads.

With the North Walians faltering, Saints have a healthy 12-point lead at the top.

Draper, who was released by the club in the summer but retained on the staff as an academy coach, believes it’ll take a mammoth effort for anyone to catch the leaders now.

The forward, who now plys his trade with semi-professional Cymru North outfit Guilsfield, said: “I can’t see them getting caught now if I am honest.

“I know talking to the coaches down there, they are not taking anything for granted performance wise.

“There is still a lot of improving they can do, and the main thing is the games that were close last year and the year before, were ones they lost, but now they have been winning games.

“They have been picking up three points, while not being happy with every performance and that shows there is improvement.