TNS still chasing in title race

Anthony Limbrick

The Saints have stormed clear in the league having lost just once all season.

They have now extended their lead to 12 points after recent defeats for Flint Town United - and Limbrick has insisted he is happy with what he has seen from the start of his first full season at Park Hall.

However - after going without a title for two years he insists his side are still the chasing side.

He said: "I'm really pleased with what has happened so far.

"We narrowly missed out on the league last season and then had a great run in Europe, and the season so far has gone really, really well, although we can still improve.

"And, we are still chasing. We have not won the league for two years, and this is the third year so that is always the target.

"We're happy with what has happened so far, but we are still chasing."

Limbrick also insisted that the league is the number one priority - but in 2022 he is hoping the Saints can go one better in Europe.

Last year they were within touching distance of the group stages of the new UEFA Conference League - and Limbrick is keen to improve on that in the coming year.

He added: "I want to keep improving every year in Europe - that is the long term target for us.

"We need to keep moving forward. The league is the bread and butter. We want to win the league which will put us into a different qualifying path.