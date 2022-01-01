The New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick targetting news signings

Anthony Limbrick

Limbrick oversaw an overhaul during his first window in the summer - and opted to bring in the majority of his new additions from outside of Wales with only Danny Davies coming from inside the Welsh system, writes Jonny Drury.

He and his coaching staff, including Technical Director Gary Brabin have been working to identify new targets for January as the Saints look to keep their healthy buffer intact at the top of the league.

And Limbrick, who was recently linked with the vacant job at League Two Stevenage, insisted he is looking at all leagues for potential additions that won't just add to his squad depth but the quality of his starting line-up as well.

"We are always looking to add in each of the windows, we want to keep progressing not just as a squad but with our starting line-up too," added the Australian born boss.

"We want the right players, the right profile, the right characters, so we are not just going to force ourselves to add if we don't have to but we will be looking at some key areas.

"We've got some targets in mind and work will go into that, but the deals have to be the right ones and right for both parties."

On bringing players in from inside the Welsh system and Cymru Premier, Limbrick added: "It is important to look at both, and to look at some of the good young players under 23 in the league.