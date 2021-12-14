Anthony Limbrick wants The New Saints to be ruthless

Anthony Limbrick

The Saints were two up at Barry Town United before a late goal set up a nervy finish – however the Saints had numerous opportunities to kill the game in the second half.

Although pleased with chances created, the Saints chief insists it should have been more comfortable.

He said: “Am I happy with the performance? Yes and no, we got into their final third plenty of times and had good chances and should have got a third and a fourth.

“We were comfortable at 1-0, but it ended up being more nervy that it should have been.

“Barry always give us a battle, and it was tough but we should have been more clinical with that we created. That isn’t just the strikers that is the full-backs getting into good areas and midfielders.”

With Flint not playing, the Saints have gone 12 points clear at the top, but Limbrick insists his side are still chasing – and nothing is won yet.

He added: “What we say is that we are still chasing, chasing Connah’s Quay as the side who have won it before.

“We haven’t won the title for two years and we remind ourselves that all the time.

“We are chasing until we do something otherwise, last year has made us more hungry to win it back and the players have been great, you’ve seen how much the three points means to them today.