Anthony Limbrick determined to keep The New Saints focused

Saints are nine points clear of second-placed Flint Town United at the top of the table with a record of 12 wins, two draws and just one defeat from 15 league games.

Limbrick, reflecting on his side’s impressive efforts so far this season, said: “It’s a position we’d rather be in than be in any other position so far in the league, but I have said that, it’s been a common line from us here, and I think the players, the staff and everyone think the same.

“It really, really is important that you focus on that because once you take your eye off that, I think, and start hoping that other teams do this and other teams do that then that means you’re not thinking about yourselves and your own performances.

“We prepare right each week for the teams that we’re taking on.

“We do our research on them. We show them definitely the respect that they deserve and make sure that we know everything about them before we go and play them.”

Barry Town United, tomorrow’s opponents for Saints, are currently eighth in the table.

Limbrick, whose side were 4-1 winners at Bala Town in their last game last Friday night, said: “I must say I didn’t really look too much at the table with the teams there, I look at probably more the teams, and I think that Barry compared to last season have improved.

“I look at the players that they’ve added and I think they’re stronger than last year having played them already and watched them a few times as well.”