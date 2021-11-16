Anthony Limbrick sees Stevenage job link as The New Saints compliment

TNS head coach Anthony Limbrick admits attracting interest from other clubs is a compliment to the Saints.

Limbrick has spent seven months in charge at Park Hall and has TNS six points clear after 13 games in the Cymru Premier, reportedly attracting the interest of English fourth tier strugglers Stevenage, who recently dismissed Alex Revell.

“It’s always a positive as a head coach or manager when you’re linked with other jobs as it recognises that your team is doing well,” said Australia-born Limbrick, 38.

“The players are playing well and we’re moving forward, the team’s playing good football. We had a good run in Europe and a good start to the league. It can only be a positive that the team is doing well and I take it as a compliment but I focus on what I’m doing here.”

Limbrick insists he was sold on the club’s ambitious plans having taken the job in April. The Oswestry club are eyeing a first league title since 2019 after back-to-back runners-up positions and want European success. He said: “I’m ambitious and I know the club are. They are aiming to be in the group stages of the Europa League or the Conference League and as long as we’re moving forward and showing that ambition I’m more than happy here.

“I feel I’ve only just come to the club, I’ve had 29 games, I’m still getting used to it all. There’s always talk, that’s football, I had it at Woking and Grimsby, you get used to it, but nobody has spoken to me as yet.”