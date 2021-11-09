Danny Redmond: The New Saints can't let up

Danny Redmond

Midfielder Redmond was among the goalscorers as Saints remained seven points clear at the top of the table after beating Haverfordwest County 6-0 at Park Hall on Saturday.

That followed a 5-0 home victory over Cardiff Metropolitan University a week earlier, with the TNS record now 10 wins and two draws from their 12 league games so far this season.

Aberystwyth, tonight’s hosts, are currently second-bottom of the table and were beaten 3-0 when the sides met in Oswestry at the start of last month.

Redmond said: “It’s going to be another tough game away from home there.

“We’ve just got to keep carrying on our momentum and keep our confidence and take that into the game.”

Redmond underlined the importance of Saints staying clear of the teams behind them in the table.

“You need to get as much clear as you can before the end of the season,” he said. “We’ve got to keep ticking games off, keep winning games and try and get as much distance between us.”

Redmond was pleased with Saturday’s latest impressive team performance from Saints as they enjoyed their biggest league win of the season.