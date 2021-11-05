Home sweet home for The New Saints

Anthony Limbrick

Including the JD Cymru Premier, Welsh Cup and European games, as well as pre-season friendlies, Saints have won all 12 of their matches at Park Hall this season.

Cardiff Metropolitan University were the latest visiting side to taste defeat in Oswestry as last weekend’s 5-0 victory enjoyed by Saints kept them seven points clear at the top of the league table.

Limbrick feels his side’s better performances this season have come at home and believes the wins they had at Park Hall in the Europa Conference League against Glentoran and Kauno Zalgiris gave them confidence.

Saints also enjoyed an impressive ‘home’ victory over Viktoria Plzen in the same competition, but that match was played at the Cardiff City Stadium and not Park Hall.

Head coach Limbrick, reflecting on his side’s fine run of results at Park Hall, said: “We’ve tried to win every game we’ve played home or away. “I think we’ve had more of our better performances this season at home in terms of goals, results but also performances. At any team, if you want to be right up there come the end of the season, you need to make sure you’re winning the high majority of your home games and I feel like that has been a focus from us.

“I don’t think we’ve had to say too much about that to the players so far. I think that’s their mentality. They want to win every game, especially at home, so I think that’s important.

“I think the two games in Europe gave us a lot of confidence leading into the season, that we can win and win well here against anyone if we’re playing to our maximum and performing well.

“It’s probably something we haven’t given too much thought about, but it is vitally important that it becomes a fortress here and that we make sure that we’re winning and we keep that run going here at home.”

Haverfordwest County, tomorrow’s visitors, are currently ninth in the JD Cymru Premier and have won their last two league games.