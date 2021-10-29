Anthony Limbrick wants even more from unbeaten table-toppers The New Saints

Anthony Limbrick

Saints, seven points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, are unbeaten 10 games into their their league campaign with eight wins and two draws.

They conceded a late equaliser as they drew 1-1 at second-placed Flint Town United last Friday night. Limbrick is pleased with his side’s points return, but feels there remains ‘plenty of room for improvement’ in terms of performances.

He said: “Having such a tough European campaign, we had six games, very physical those games as well, and then having been knocked out on the Thursday and playing straight away on the Sunday, I think if you had offered us that in terms of a points return and tally of eight wins and two draws, you would definitely have taken it.

“We’re grateful for that now as well, there’s no doubt about that.

“I think if you look in terms of performances, I still feel like there’s a lot more to come. I’ve said that in recent weeks.

“I thought Flint on Friday night was a really improved performance compared to what we had before that, so we think we’ve been probably a little bit inconsistent with our performances and there’s still plenty of room for improvement even though the stats look good in terms of wins and draws.

“I think no matter what your results are, you’re always really looking to improve as well and, make no mistake about that, that’s what we’re trying to do here, to keep improving and keep getting better all the time.”

The Saints players enjoyed a day training at St George’s Park, the FA’s national training centre in Staffordshire, earlier this week.

Limbrick added: “It was great for the squad. We were able to do some recovery in the hydro pool, we did some fitness testing there as well, we were able to use their indoor 3G.

“We felt it was also good to get into a different environment as well.