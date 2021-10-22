The New Saints head into a second consecutive top-of-the-table clash

Anthony Limbrick at full time

It’s a meeting between the teams currently in first and second place in the division, with Saints seven points above Flint nine games into the league season.

Leaders Saints remain unbeaten in the league with a record of eight wins and a draw, a run which includes a 1-0 home victory over Flint. TNS head coach Anthony Limbrick has been impressed with what he’s seen of Flint this season and, after the August meeting between the teams at Park Hall, expects another tough game.

Limbrick said: “I would say that I think that we had a very tough game here when we played them when we won 1-0.

“We played quite well, probably up until the final third, but didn’t create as many chances as we’d like. They defended excellently.”

On Flint, he added: “They’ve got a really effective style and way they play. Excellent organisation from set plays, something we have to be careful of, both for and against, and I’ve been really impressed with them.

“We expect a very tough game. I think it will be right physical, competitive, combative.

“It will make us stand up and be counted when we’re there and then try and hopefully play our football once we’re there too, so, yes, we’re looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait.”

Tonight is the second consecutive league game that Saints have faced the team directly below them in the table. Two late goals from Ryan Brobbel sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Bala Town earlier this month, a result which saw Bala slip from second to fourth place.