The New Saints are up for the JD Welsh Cup

Ryan Brobbel on the attack

Saints are seven points clear at the top of the table following Tuesday night’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Bala Town at Park Hall.

Ryan Brobbel scored twice in the closing stages, including a stoppage time winner, as the unbeaten Saints made it eight victories from nine league games this season.

Brobbel and his team mates are now preparing to face a Carmarthen side currently just below mid-table in the JD Cymru South table.

Saints used to regularly play against Carmarthen before the Richmond Park club were relegated from the Premier in 2020.

Brobbel said: “They were always decent when we played them in the league.

“Obviously, they dropped out of the league a couple of years ago now, but I’m sure they’re going to be organised and try and make it as most difficult for us. We’ve just got to go there and be professional and make sure we get the result.”

Saints have reached the fourth round of the Welsh Cup with a 6-0 home win over Llanrwst United followed by a 1-0 victory at Conwy Borough in the last round.

Brobbel, meanwhile, was pleased to score his 50th league goal with his midweek equaliser against Bala – with goal number 51, the winner, quickly following.

“It’s a nice achievement to have from playing midfield,” he said. “Obviously, I like scoring goals when I can and obviously assisting goals, but to get to that landmark is a nice achievement.”

Newtown AFC do not have a match tomorrow, having been beaten at the previous stage of the Welsh Cup by Carmarthen.

However, they are up to third in the Cymru Premier table after a 2-0 triumph at champions Connah’s Quay Nomads on Tuesday.