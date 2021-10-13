Ryan Brobbel double earns a late victory for The New Saints

Ryan Brobbel

A first-half penalty from Chris Venables edged second-placed Bala in front at Park Hall last night, but Brobbel followed up a fine 82nd minute equaliser with a stoppage-time winner. Saints remain unbeaten in the league with eight wins and a draw from their opening nine games.

Bala, whose side included former Shrewsbury Town and Wales international midfielder Dave Edwards, moved ahead in the 16th minute from the penalty spot. Venables went down in the box and then kept his cool to give goalkeeper Paul Harrison no chance from the spot.

Saints looked to respond positively and a powerful shot from Declan McManus from the edge of the penalty area was well saved by Bala goalkeeper Harri Lloyd.

Danny Davies was next to go close for Anthony Limbrick’s side just before the break when his effort was deflected into the side netting.

Harrison came to the rescue for TNS just before the hour with an impressive save to deny Paul Rutherford from close range.

Saints pulled level in the 82nd minute with Brobbel curling an excellent shot from outside the penalty area high into the net.