Top-of-the-table clash as Dave Edwards’ Bala visit The New Saints

Anthony Limbrick

Limbrick is pleased how his unbeaten side’s approach has led to such a strong start to the season.

Saints have won seven and drawn the other of their opening eight league games.

Bala, tonight’s visitors to Park Hall, are the only other remaining unbeaten team in the league with a record of four wins and four draws.

Former Shrewsbury Town and Wales international midfielder Dave Edwards, named JD Cymru Premier player of the month for September, has been a consistent goalscorer for Bala this season.

Limbrick, whose side’s latest win was a 1-0 victory at Connah’s Quay Nomads on Saturday, said: “We’re very much focused on what we’re doing. That’s worked well for us in Europe, it’s worked well for us so far in the league.

“We focus on each game. We’ve got another tough test against Bala.

“Then we’ve got the cup game, then we’ve got Flint, so I think the games that we’ve had recently in terms of the league certainly are very, very difficult. And that takes a lot of attention to detail. The staff have been good preparing and getting the players ready.

“But the players themselves have been outstanding. The work rate, the effort from them, the intensity in training has been excellent.