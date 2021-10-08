Anthony Limbrick: The New Saints will continue to get better

Anthony Limbrick

Saints are four points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier after winning six and drawing one of their opening seven league games of the season.

Limbrick is pleased with his team’s unbeaten start – but feels there is still more to come.

Saints will follow up tomorrow’s match at Nomads, the defending league champions, with a home game against second-placed Bala Town next Tuesday night.

Limbrick said: “It’s been a good start results-wise. To be unbeaten so far in the season is obviously pleasing, especially after the European run that we had.

“We played that first game against Newtown on the Sunday after playing on the Thursday, which was obviously a tough game but also heartbreaking to be knocked out in the way that we did.

“For the players to respond so well from that, both physically and I think mentally, has been a credit to them.

“I still feel like we’ve got a long way to go with the team though and we could definitely improve in certain areas.

“I think we’ve shown that improvement over the few weeks, but I still feel like there’s a lot more to go with this team, and I think everyone would agree with that.

“We want to continue that run going. We’ve got two or three really difficult games now on paper you could say looking at the teams that we’re playing against.

“I think it will be a real challenge over the coming weeks. We’re happy so far, but we definitely want more.”

Connah’s Quay recently appointed former TNS boss Craig Harrison as their new head coach following the departure of Andy Morrison, who led the club to back-to-back league titles.

Nomads are currently eighth in the table, 10 points behind Saints, and are without a win in their last five league games.