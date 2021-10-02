Anthony Limbrick’s The New Saints march on

Anthony Limbrick

Declan McManus struck twice in the first half before Ryan Astles was also on target at Park Hall last night.

Anthony Limbrick’s in-form side, who remain four points clear as leaders, have now won six and drawn the other of their opening seven league games this season.

Saints started brightly and Aberystwyth goalkeeper Gregor Zabret was called into action in the early stages when he did well to keep out a powerful shot from McManus.

But McManus did not have to wait much longer to open the scoring, with the former Dunfermline striker converting a sixth minute penalty, which was awarded following a challenge on Ryan Brobbel.

Saints continued to push for further goals and Brobbel twice went close, heading over the crossbar before hitting a post.

TNS eventually doubled their advantage two minutes before half-time as McManus grabbed his second goal of the night from close range after fine work from Leo Smith created the opportunity.

McManus almost completed his hat-trick just after the break when his effort struck a post as Saints went in search of more goals.

Substitute Ben Clark then also went close for TNS when his shot was well saved by Zabret.

But Saints were not to be denied a third goal as they extended their lead in the 64th minute when defender Astles headed home a corner.