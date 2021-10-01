The New Saints boss is facing a tough selection call

Anthony Limbrick.

Saints go into the Park Hall clash (7.45pm) four points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier table having won five and drawn one of their six opening league games.

They are also through to the fourth round of the Welsh Cup following last Friday’s 1-0 victory at Conwy Borough.

As he focuses on his selection options ahead of the visit of Aberystwyth, Limbrick said: “I think it’s a really difficult team to pick this week, and I would say that for the Conwy game as well.

“It was hard to know which players maybe to rotate or rest, or the ones who would come back in and deserved to come back in.

“I think there’s very strong competition for places in all three of the units, particularly in midfield and in the forward line.

“There’s players who haven’t played a lot of game time this year, but are training very, very well and are really pushing for starts. It’s going to be a tough one to pick. We’re looking at it every day when we’re training and we’ll pick the team closer to the game.”

Aberystwyth, who head to Oswestry tonight in 10th place, are currently 10 points behind TNS – but the teams have matching defensive records having both conceded six league goals.

Limbrick is now looking for Saints to start to keep more clean sheets.

He added: “We’ve scored a few goals, which has been nice this season. I think we can still create and score more, however.

“I’d say we would be a little bit disappointed on the goals we’ve conceded and the type of goals we’ve conceded, but that’s a whole team thing.

“It’s not just down to defenders and goalkeeper. I think it’s down to the whole team and how we’re set up and whether we’re ready to deal with the counter-attack, or how we’re defending as a group.