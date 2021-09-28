Limbrick wants his Saints to be more ruthless

Anthony Limbrick

The Saints won the game thanks to a Dean Ebbe first-half goal – and they went on to be denied what Limbrick called a blatant penalty, and then a goal that was chalked off for a foul.

Limbrick was happy to progress against a Conwy side who did have chances of their own to send the game the distance.

The Aussie born coach bemoaned the display of the referee, but he insisted it is on his side to kill off games and that is something they need to start doing.

“It is nice to be in the hat, and credit to the opposition, they were fantastic, great energy and full of running and credit to them,” said Limbrick. “They made it difficult for us, although we did have chances and dominated the ball.

“We had what I thought was a blatant penalty not given, and then had the ball in the back of the net for an apparent foul.

“I thought it was a very poor referring performance, but we should do better to take a second and third chances. We need to take our chances, that’s key, but it is job done in difficult circumstances.”

Limbrick made changes for the game, bringing in second choice stopper Connor Roberts and handing the captain’s armband to Jon Routledge in the absence of keeper Paul Harrison and defender Chris Marriott.

And he praised the two for their key contributions. “Jon has been fantastic this season, and the last 10 games of last season,” added the TNS boss. “He trains properly every day, he’s a low maintenance, really good pro and he deserved the armband.

“And Connor made an unbelievable save at the end, and make no mistake he saved the game for us.