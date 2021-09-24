Table-topping The New Saints also up for Welsh Cup

Anthony Limbrick..

Their third-round hosts are currently mid-table in JD Cymru North, the second tier of Welsh football.

TNS head coach Anthony Limbrick, who has done his research on Conwy Borough ahead of tonight’s match, said: “We’ve managed to get their last two games on video, which has been really helpful, really handy.

“We’ve got a couple of reports on them as well, so we’re just working through them at the moment.

“I feel like we’ve got as much information as we can get. Obviously, the games aren’t as available as what they are in the Premier League, but I think that’s really key, that we do our work on them, but then also concentrating on ourselves as well. I think the fact that it’s away from home makes it more of an interesting tie as well – for them as well.

“A Friday night game, which I think is good for both teams, we’ll enjoy that, and I’m sure they will as well, so, yes, we’ve got enough information on them to give us a good overall picture of where they’re at.”

Limbrick, whose TNS side are four points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, added: “They’ve had a bit of a sort of funny start to the season in a way. I think they’ve won three, drawn three, lost four, but had a really good start and haven’t won in a few games now.

“But I would say that when it comes to cup competitions, everyone’s looking to beat us in that competition.

“They’ll be looking to do that Friday night, so I think probably form goes out the window.

“We just have to win these games. I’ve been the other end of big games or giant-killing games, being the underdogs many times before in the Football League or when I was in the National League.