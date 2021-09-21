Anthony Limbrick: Work still to be done at The New Saints

Anthony Limbrick

After dropping their first points of the campaign last week, they bounced back and went ahead early on through Jordan Williams.

Barry levelled but second-half goals from Ash Baker and Declan McManus rounded off the victory – and boss Limbrick was pleased with some aspects, but he insisted there is still a lot more work to be done this season.

He said: “We had a good first half an hour or so, we played well and made them changed their shape.

“They are a very good Barry side, an ever improving Barry side and the manager has done a fantastic job there.

“When we got the first goal, we should have got the second but we didn’t then they came back into the game with a good goal on the counter attack, which we expected. Then when we got the second we should have gone on and got the third quicker, we got it late on in the end so we cant complain.

“Their goal in the first half affected us, it impacted our rhythm and we stopped passing the ball and doing things that get us success.