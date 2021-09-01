In-form TNS march to the top

Anthony Limbrick

Saints extended their perfect start thanks to a single-goal success against fellow high-flyers Flint Town United.

Flint had arrived at Park Hall also boasting a perfect record but were undone by a second-half strike from Adrian Cieslewicz.

Saints’ Jordan Williams went closest to breaking the deadlock in the opening half when his shot rebounded off the post with Flint keeper Ryan Woods beaten.

But Williams was involved in the match-winning moment with his cross being turned home from close range by Cieslewicz just three minutes into the second period.