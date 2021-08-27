The New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick happy – but wants more

Anthony Limbrick

Saints are one of three teams, along with early leaders Flint Town United and Connah’s Quay Nomads, to have won both of their opening fixtures.

After starting the league campaign with a 4-1 victory at Newtown, the goals flowed once again for Saints as they beat Caernarfon Town 5-3 at Park Hall last weekend.

Reflecting on his side’s start to the season, head coach Anthony Limbrick said that Saints are “overall happy” with having six points on the board.

Limbrick said: “I think that was the most important, having come out of that European experience, which was a great one but a very taxing one as well.

“In terms of, I think, when we went into the first game at Newtown, we would have said, look, let’s get over the line and get three points.

“We did that with a very good win there. At 1-1 at half time, it was tight, but then a good win in the end at 4-1.

“And then on the weekend, I think it was a bit of a different game.

“It was quite a crazy game. A lot of people have said to me that it was a game where it was excellent and exciting to watch, however I think when you’re managing or coaching that team not so much.

“At 4-3, it was quite close and I think 5-3 probably flattered us a little bit, but in some ways as well we should have seen the game off and seen it to bed early.

“So are we 100 per cent happy? No. We’ve still got a lot of work to do.

“We’re happy with the way that we’re creating chances and scoring chances at the moment, but we definitely need to tighten up defensively and that’s not just the defenders.

“We’ve done a lot of work this week on the three units, stopping the counter attack, defending better in midfield and the defence as well, so it’s a bit of everything really.